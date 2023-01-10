Valley international students unable to play varsity sports due to AIA rule

Valley students are pushing to play at the highest level at their high school say it is not possible because of a rule in the AIA handbook.

"I don't understand it. It just makes me sad (and ask) why would you do something like this when people want to come to just get better at a sport that is their passion,” stated Phoenix Christian Preparatory School Senior Antonio Horvat.

Horvat is one of about a half-dozen at the school who says they are blocked from playing varsity sports.

He, along with freshmen K.B. Kim and Sasha Danyliuk, talked to ABC15 about their respective loves of baseball and basketball.

All three moved to Arizona from other countries.

Horvat arrived from Croatia and Kim from South Korea.

"There are really good teachers here. There is a really good education. You have really nice sports. It made me want to like come here,” said Kim.

Danyliuk escaped Ukraine amid her country's unrest six months ago.

"I am so happy to be here. I had always dreamed of studying in the U.S.,” said Danyliuk.

Phoenix Christian Prep School leaders tell ABC15, all three students hold F-1 visas, which states students are in the U.S., for academic purposes and can study here for multiple years.

But, a rule in the AIA handbook states only students who hold a J-1visa which lets students study here for one year, are allowed to play varsity sports.

The AIA executive director insists the rule is there to keep recruiting for all schools fair.

"If coaches started bringing in foreign athletes to come in, they'd start displacing our local and homegrown talents and the kids who have worked hard together, said David Hines.

Dan Fort, the school's athletic director, says he believes the restriction should be the other way around.

The athletic director says, for about a year, he's been trying to have a conversation about the rule with the AIA. But, says, the AIA only points back to the rule without budging.

AIA’s executive director pointed ABC15 to their form to request a hardship waiver for students seeking refuge from a country while in the US with their parents.

A waiver the school says they've never seen.

"There has never been a category, in the hardship form or process, for international policy students." 31:02…10

It's a battle PCPS is not done fighting.