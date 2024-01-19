Valley first grader's artwork earns spot on pizza boxes Valleywide

CHANDLER, AZ — A Valley first grader will have his artwork delivered to homes around the Valley thanks to an annual restaurant drawing contest.

Zzeeks Pizza hosts an art contest calling on children across the Valley to offer up a slice of creativity in exchange for $1,000 to help with future education expenses.

This time around, James R. from CTA Independence Chandler was chosen as the top artist. His pizza-themed drawing will go onto all 12” pizza boxes at all five Zzeeks locations.

"This was a lot of work trying to narrow the giant pile of amazing drawings for our 2024 pizza boxes," a recent post read on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We had such a good time going through all of them."

The top 15 pieces of artwork are on display at the Ahwatukee (48th Street and Warner Road) location.

In addition to the pizza box drawing contest, Zzeeks participates in a variety of other community events and initiatives centered around education.