Valley families keep in close contact with loved ones in Hurricane Ian's path

ABC15 spoke with Bill Salvatore. He’s a Gilbert man whose 92-year-old father, Russ, lives in Venice, Florida.

We’re learning Russ’ home has taken on a lot of exterior damage from the storm. For now, Russ is booked into a Venice motel through Friday, but it lost power Wednesday night.

Bill tells ABC15 his dad was concerned by how strong the wind gusts were, reaching upwards of 120 miles an hour.

"He lives in a manufactured home basically a double wide mobile,” says Bill Salvatore. “I saw some photos today; a couple just being ripped apart. So that's a concern. But my sisters and I are making contingent plans on getting down there as soon as flights open up if we need to.”

Russ is choosing to stay and pick up from the damage. Bill tells us he’s okay and in good spirits. Two of his neighbor's homes are destroyed by the hurricane.

"He's pretty resilient, you know, and he adapts pretty well. He's very self-sufficient,” says Bill.