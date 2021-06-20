Valley doctor offers rare perspective after becoming transplant trifecta

PHOENIX — A Valley doctor is offering rare perspective for his patients after becoming a transplant trifecta.

Dr. Brian Hardaway is a transplant cardiologist, a transplant recipient and most recently a transplant donor.

Dr. Hardaway focuses on cardiology patients at Mayo Clinic helping determine when a transplant is needed and providing care for years after transplant.

He says he forms lifelong bonds with his patients.

"I bear witness to miracles every day. I really consider every transplant that I’ve been part of to be a medical miracle." Dr. Hardaway said.

At the beginning of his career he got unique insight into his own profession when the operating tables turned and in an ironic twist found himself in need of a cornea transplant.

"It really hits home for me. I'm able to share with patients about my own journey," he added.

A transplant doctor, recipient and soon he would become an organ donor when his father, William Hardaway, found himself in need of a kidney.

William said he was adamant his son would not be his donor, "I told my wife, 'I don’t want him, he's about to become a father himself."

Being in his wheelhouse Dr. Hardaway had other plans, quickly getting testing to confirm he was a match.

More than a decade later William's kidney, courtesy of his son, is still going strong. His gratitude leading him to become an organ donor himself when the time comes.

"Organ donation is one of the best thing you can possibly do in life." said William.

This Father's Day weekend the two celebrate a special milestone, Monday will mark 15-years since that lifesaving surgery.