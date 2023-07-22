Valley concert promoter remembers Tony Bennett

PHOENIX — Tony Bennett was a road warrior cris-crossing the world, Bennett was 91 years old when he last appeared on stage in Phoenix.

"We did shows together for decades." If Tony Bennet was performing in the Valley, Danny Zelisko was the one producing the show.

The singer, whose death was announced Friday, last appeared at the Celebrity Theater in 2017 and again in 2018. A Phoenix tour stop with Lady Gaga was scheduled for December of 2021, only it didn't happen.

"His last show was Radio City with Gaga in August and we were scheduled to be after that and he just couldn't travel anymore."

After 70 years of performing, Zelisko said Bennett had his routine down. He would show up for the sound check, do the concert and move on to the next city.

Always a gentleman, "he never had a problem saying hi to folks, signing something for them," Zelisko said. "I remember I brought Alice Cooper to see him one time and I introduced him to Tony and he said I'm glad you brought a date with you tonight."

Zelisko recalled the first time he met Tony Bennett backstage, "he came out of the room next door, and I was happy to see him and he didn't have any pants on," Zelisko said. "I kind of glanced."

According to Zelisko, Bennett noticed and said, "You are probably wondering where my pants are. I said it crossed my mind. He goes if I wear them now, they're going to get wrinkled for the show and I just got that one pair of pants. I got it completely, who wants wrinkled pants."

A showbiz professional with a voice for the ages. Tony Bennett was 96 years old.