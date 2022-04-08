Valley community reacts to Judge Jackson's historic confirmation

SCOTTSDALE — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history as the first Black woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s a day some people in the valley didn't think they'd live to see.

One that means so much more than a confirmation to two sisters, Terri Cottrell and Lisa Odom, who own Deeply Rooted AZ Hair Salon in Scottsdale.

“She looks like us. She looks like me,” said Cottrell with a smile.

Cottrell couldn’t contain her excitement, knowing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson secured her place as the first Black woman on the high court.

“It’s about time we be recognized,” she told ABC15.

Cottrell says Jackson has her skin tone and her hairstyle. It's a style she and her sister, Lisa Odom, do in their salon.

“It’s also a hairstyle that has been fought to be able to go to your job. Go to your corporate job and not be criticized for wearing your hair in your natural style,” said Cottrell.

She adds this confirmation is a big win for Black women and other people of color.

One the sisters feel gives out a message of acceptance.

“We don’t have to confide to looking a certain way in order to be able to advance in the community,” said Odom.

“In 20-25 years, you know how many dissents she would have written that are going to go down in the books of history. That’s what matters,” added Bridgee Collins, who was getting her hair done at the salon.

George Dean, with Greater Phoenix Urban League, a local non-profit that serves those in need, is also celebrating.

“I’m very proud,” he said.

Dean didn’t think he would live to see this in his lifetime but says it’s a step in the right direction.

"From an African American point of view, it puts us in the spot of being a real part of this country. Eventually we’re going to be equality for all,” he told ABC15.

While Cottrell and Odom are over the moon about this decision, they say work still needs to be done.

“Why does it take so long for certain things to be accepted? For our hairstyles to be accepted,” said Cottrell.

Though the sisters say this is a good start.

“It just shows ethnic people that we can do the jobs that we weren’t considered valued for,” said Odom.

Here what they have to say about Judge Jackson.

“She is dedicated,” said Cottrell.

“She is a go-getter, and I’m looking forward to just watching her and just see what happens,” added Odom.

