Valley community joins in effort to send thousands of medical supplies to Ukraine

PHOENIX — The Valley community has come together to help Ukraine.

Many first-generation Ukrainians, and those with ties to the war-torn region, volunteered to get thousands of medical supplies packed and ready to be shipped to the region. This effort took place Thursday at the Ukrainian Culture Center located at: 730 W Elm St, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

Leaders of the effort tell ABC15 hundreds of boxes, carrying thousands of medical supplies, are set to be shipped off to Ukraine.

Among those giving a helping hand is Halyna Shershun, a Ukrainian mother, who just got to the states after fleeing the war. Her daughter, Olena Melnyk, says she is relieved her mom is safe.

“We will win,” said Shershun in Ukrainian.

Shershun got straight to work after arriving in Phoenix, though not without a heavy heart after leaving loved ones behind.

“It’s very hard. My heart is torn in three pieces. One here, one in Slovakia, and one back in Lviv,” she added while speaking Ukrainian.

Her daughter, Melnyk, says their family has been torn apart. Some of them, left to witness the airstrikes, and repeated gunfire in Ukraine.

“My dad stays back home, and mom is very upset that he didn’t want to leave,” said Melnyk.

She says her father is a doctor and works in a hospital in Ukraine. He loves his country and wants to help its people, which is why he refused to leave.

“We will not forgive Russians,” added Shershun.

Though they’re turning a heartbreaking situation into one of hope, both being able to come together to help their homeland.

“My mom is a doctor, so she is able to assist us with translation of medical supplies in the boxes,” said Melnyk.

Anastasia Glazunova, who was born in Ukraine, also did her part. She put the skills she’s gained as a second-year medical student at Midwestern University (AZCOM program) to work.

“It’s the least, basically that I could do is be here and help with this,” said Glazunova.

The medical student says she feels thankful the community is showing up for Ukraine.

“Bringing so many medical supplies. Like, this is awesome. So many boxes,” she added.

As the day went on and packing continued, it was evident a sense of pride was driving these Ukrainian volunteers to keep sorting and packing. Among the proud Ukrainians was Christine Boyko.

“Both my husband and I are first-generation-born Ukrainian Americans,” she told ABC15.

Boyko says they feel it’s their responsibility to help.

“It is unbelievably, overwhelmingly heartwarming to see this going on,” she said.

While devastation blankets Ukraine, these volunteers say the love they feel from the community is something they will forever be thankful for.

“Together we will win. Glory to Ukraine,” said Melnyk.

“Hold on. We are here for you,” added Shershun in tears, while speaking in Ukrainian.

Folks at the Ukrainian Culture Center say they are always looking for volunteers to help, especially those with a medical background.

Below you will find medical supply donation location sites and respective details:

Ukrainian Culture Center

Location: 730 W Elm St, Phoenix, Az 85013

Date: 3-12-22 & 3-13-22

Time: 10am - 4pm

St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Location: 1102 N 10th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Date: Every day

Time: 10am - 2pm

Here is a list of medical supplies still needed in Ukraine:

Tactical/Medical Supplies:

Backpacks, 10 x 19 x 14 (approximate size)

Bandage strips, 1’’ x 3’’

Big cinch abdominal bandage

Burn aid - water gel burn dressing 4x16

Burn aid - water gel burn dressing 4x4

Butterfly strips

Cervical collar

CPR mask

Cravat bandage (CamoVat)

Dynarex medicut sterile disposable scalpels #10

EMT shears

Eye wash 4oz.

IV catheter 18g

IV catheter 20g

IV catheter 22g

IV starter kits

Medical adhesive tape rolls (2-3in)

Multi-trauma dressings, 12’’x30’’

Pain relievers -ibuprofen or acetaminophen, or both

Pair of tweezers

Safety pins

Stainless steel hemostats

Sutures needle, size 6

The emergency (Israeli battle dressing) compression bandages

Tongue depressors

Triple antibiotic ointment (full size)

Hospital needs:

Abdominal pad (sometimes “ab pads”), 5’’ x 9’’ (2x)

Acetaminophen / Tylenol

Adhesive bandages (band-aids) in several sizes

Adhesive tape

Aluminum splint, 36’’

Ambu bags

Antibacterial ointment

Antibiotics: Zosyn and unasyn iv, vancomycin iv

Antiseptics wipes

Aspirin / Bayer

Butterfly bandages, 0.5’’ x 2.75’’ (16x)

Caffeine pills

Central venous catheter kit

Chest seals (1 pair)

Coban roll, standard, 2’’ x 5 yards

Cravat / triangular bandage, 45’’ x 45’’ x 63’’

Diphenhydramine/Benadryl

Doxycycline and/or Bactrim antibiotics

Dressing materials, including dry or impregnated gauze

Elastic bandage

Elastic wrap/ACE bandage, standard 4’’ x 5 yards

Emergency blanket (2x)

Fluids: IVF (nss 09%, LR, d5nss)

Gauze pads, 4’’ x 4’’ (6x)

Gels, foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, hydrogels, and polysaccharide pastes, sutures

Gloves (2 pairs)

Hydrocortisone cream (1%)

Ibuprofen / Advil

Irrigation syringe, 20cc with an 18-gauge tip

IV catheters

Laryngeal tube

Loperamide / Imodium

Miconazole

Moleskin, 5’’ x 2’’ strip

Mouthpiece for giving CPR

Nasopharyngeal airway

Needle and thread stored in isopropyl alcohol (2x needle/thread, 1x small container)

Pepto-Bismol pills

Plastic cling wrap, 2’’’ wide roll

Plastic films

Portable ventilators

Pressure dressing

Rolled gauze, standard 4.5’’ x 4 yards

Safety pins (3x, various sizes)

Saline eye-drops

Silk medical tape roll, 1’’ wide

Tourniquet

Trauma shears

Tweezers

White petroleum jelly / Vaseline in small container

Z-fold gauze, standard 45’’ x 4 yards

Civilian goods: