Valley celebrates Hanukkah amid rise of hate

PHOENIX — The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah started Sunday.

It’s known as the festival of lights and celebrations come amidst a rise in antisemitism across the country.

ABC15 went to Chabad of the East Valley to learn more about this year's celebrations.

There, we met with Rabbi Mendy Deitsch. He showed us around the synagogue and introduced us to the preschool classes taking place in the building.

"What are you guys making? Pasta? You're making your own pasta?” he asked the children. In the classroom, he showed some of what the students have been working on. "The kids are in the middle of doing the projects. You see this is a menorah here?" he asked.

The preschool and synagogue have grown significantly over the years.

Rabbi Deitsch moved to the Valley with his family more than 20 years ago. He grew up surrounded by a large Jewish community in New York City.

He noted, "When we first moved out here, though, you know, a handful of events. And now every day, there's multiple events. It's really exciting."

He lights up when he talks about Hanukkah. It's meant to be a celebration. But he's troubled by the recent rise in antisemitism across the country.

"It was very disappointing, to see that in 2022. People can talk that way,” he commented.

There have been increased security measures to keep attendees safe at Chabad of the East Valley but it’s not how Rabbi Deitsch had pictured things.

“That's unfortunately, a sign of the times that we have to do that we always had this vision of having an open center if people can always come in unfortunately, the reality is a little different today. So, we need to take that very serious, and we do,” he added.

The Anti-Defamation League found there was a 34% increase in antisemitic instances of assault, harassment, and vandalism last year over the previous year. They say it was the highest number since they began tracking in 1979.

President Biden addressed the rise in antisemitism in his remarks during a Hanukkah celebration Monday.

Tara Brighten helps run the preschool at Chabad of the East Valley. She said they focus on teaching young students about Judaism in a safe environment.

"We don't take it for granted. We focus on how lucky we are that we do live in a place where we can provide a lot of safety for our children as we educate them in Judaism,” she added.

That's what Rabbi Deitsch wants to focus on too. Not those spreading hate but the ones who are speaking out and standing up against it.

"There's so many more, that are very supportive and loving and encompassing and want to bring a positive message to the world. I think that really should be the focus,” he concluded.

They will be hosting a special family Hanukkah concert Thursday.

