Valley breweries battle inflation

Some Arizona breweries have been feeling the impacts of inflation.

Prices for things like food, shelter and transportation have jumped more than 9% since last year.

However, industry officials told ABC15 craft beer sales are down 10%.

"There's a ton of different things contributing to local craft being down," said Adam Wojcik, Phoenix Beer Co.'s brewery director.

Wojcik said local beer companies are competing for less shelf space in grocery stores.

There's also products like seltzers and other types of new drinks consumers are interested in.

"What we're seeing now is some sort of anomaly, although national craft is down almost 8%, local craft is down 10%," he said.

According to Wojcik, people were drinking more during the pandemic and trying to support local.

"We loved that everyone supported local during that time," he said. "Now that things are getting back to normal, I think people are going back to their normal trends."

Wojcik said Phoenix Beer Co. is still relatively new to the industry and wants to focus on their beer before expanding to other types of drinks.

Additionally, breweries are paying more for cans, labels and can carriers.

Wojcik recommends people asking grocery stores to carry their favorite local beers if they don't already.