Valley airports prepare for final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend

"A lot of high-profile people are coming out for the game,” says Sarah Ferrara the aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport.

Ferrara says hundreds of private jets are parked for the Super Bowl and WN Phoenix Open weekend. Officials are expecting 173 jet arrivals Friday.

Over at Sky Harbor International Airport, ABC15 spotted celebrities like comedian Theo Von. He jokes matter of fact, “It’s dry out here. It’s a dry climate and it’s the desert.”

Heather Barone flew in from Palm Beach, Florida. “My better half is a huge Eagles fan and I’m here to support him and see the Eagles Win the Super Bowl, live!”

April Harris arriving from Dallas, decked out in a Patrick Mahomes jersey. “This is my second Super Bowl. I’m a huge fan. Born in Kansas City, so this shirt is one that I got in Miami for Super Bowl 54. So kind of my good luck swag if you will.”

Jeri Covey wouldn’t miss this weekend for the world. She’s the mother of Eagles Punt and Kickoff Returner and Slot Receiver, Britain Covey.

Jeri says, “It’s my first Super Bowl.” Going on to say, “It’s [Britain]’s rookie year so we’re just thrilled to be here.”

“Of course, I worry,” Jeri admits. “I worry about his health. But he’s been playing for a lot of years. I’ve sat through a lot of games and it’s just an amazing experience. We’ve got the whole family. All of his siblings and their spouses.”

Monday will be the busiest day at Sky Harbor International Airport with 180,000 passengers. That’s up 60,000 from their "norm."

In Scottsdale, nearly 500 departures of all those private jets from Sunday night into Monday.