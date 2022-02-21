TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced border patrol agents found a camouflage-wrapped baby tucked under a bush within the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Wednesday, Feb 16.

Ajo station agents say they had just caught a Guatemalan woman about 40 minutes before finding the infant.

She claimed to be the mother but didn't tell them until after agents discovered the baby.

Officials say the woman claimed she had asked another member of her group, illegally crossing through the national park, to carry the infant and did not intentionally place her child in danger.

Both mother and baby were checked out by medical crews and were determined to be in good health without any visible injuries.

Border Patrol then processed the two under Title 42 guidelines, expelling them to Mexico through the Lukeville, Arizona Port of Entry.

