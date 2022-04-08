Ukrainian Consul General appeals to Arizona Legislature for help

PHOENIX — The Ukrainian Consul General addressed a joint session of the Arizona Legislature Thursday. Dmytro Kushneruk brought news from the front and an appeal for help.

"This war is not between east and west. It's the war for the soul of humanity," Kushneruk said.

Arizona has contributed to the Ukrainian war effort. Last week it delivered 9,000 pounds of body armor to the Ukraine military. It was donated by law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Ukraine is counting on the U.S. government to continue supplying it with weapons. The consul general is hoping Arizonans can help with humanitarian aid.

"If for someone it means humanitarian aid please do it. If it means providing shelter, please do it. If someone wants to support financially, please do it. Please stand with Ukraine," the consul general said.

Kushneruk received a standing ovation at the conclusion of his speech. Legislators are open to help, they're just not sure what they can offer.

"We can certainly give them moral support and stand with them against this aggression from Russia," State Representative John Kavanagh (R) Fountain Hills said.

The Consul General may have some ideas. Kushneruk's visit to the legislature included private meetings with lawmakers and the governor.