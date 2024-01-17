Two multi-million-dollar Arizona Lottery tickets sold in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Two people who recently bought 'Cash Explosion' scratch-off Arizona Lottery tickets in Maricopa County are now multi-millionaires!

Lottery officials say the tickets were sold at the Fry's location near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix and Wintersburg General Store in Tonopah.

Both $20 tickets were top prize winners, with the jackpot being worth $2.5 million.

Those aren't the only big prizes struck recently.

Last week, a half-million-dollar prize and two $100,000 prizes were sold.

All three were sold in the Valley.

The $500,000 ticket was sold at the Fry's near Gilbert and Baseline roads in Gilbert.

The two $100,000 prizes were sold at a Fry's Fuel Center near Recker and McKellips roads in Mesa and the OG Liquor store near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

For more information on how to claim an Arizona Lottery prize, click here.