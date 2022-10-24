Two hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Phoenix store near 35th Ave. and Indian School

PHOENIX — Two people are being treated at a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a store in Phoenix.

At about 4 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to dd's DISCOUNTS located near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a car into a building.

Police say a man driving a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash in the parking lot. After the crash, the man drove away but then crashed into the front of the store and continued through the building until it crashed into the back wall.

During the incident, a woman customer was hit while inside the store.

She was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the series of events.

An investigation remains underway.