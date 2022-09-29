Watch Now
Two alleged armed robbery suspects stopped after police pursuit

Posted at 8:20 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 23:20:30-04

Two people who had allegedly been involved in an armed robbery were apprehended after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to Phoenix Police.

Officials say police were initially trying to stop two people wanted for armed robbery when they took off from officers and stole a vehicle.

The vehicle was followed by a helicopter and members of the Special Assignments Unit along the B-Line Highway.

The Department of Public Safety took over the pursuit was able to stop the vehicle.

It is currently unknown where the incident started and where it ultimately ended.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

The identities of the two people have not yet been released.

