TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One elderly woman died in a mobile home fire at Four Threes Mobile Home Park late Wednesday evening.

Tucson firefighters say the flames were caused by the woman smoking too close to an oxygen tank.

First responders saw heavy smoke and fire pouring out the back of the mobile home.

Neighbors soon let them know of a person still inside.

Tucson Fire Department crews contained the flames within a half hour.

The department confirms no foul play is suspected.

It also warns the public to always properly dispose of cigarettes by drowning them in water or sand.