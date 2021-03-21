Tucson Rodeo Parade continues on during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rodeo Parade continued on this year, but it looked a lot different than usual.

During the pandemic, the Tucson Rodeo Parade committee had to get creative.

"Instead of wagons and entertainment going past people, we would put the wagons and entertainment in one place, and let people drive through and see our wagons,” said Herb Wagner, public information officer.

Wagner said it’s important to keep the 96-year tradition alive for the community.

“It’s especially important to keep the western heritage alive, really the multicultural western heritage we have here in Southern Arizona. Our parade annually celebrates the Hispanic, the Native American, and the Anglo cultures that make up our entire southwestern United States,” he explained.

For people who’ve been enjoying the rodeo for years— like Marie Lemay and her sister, even just having a drive-thru parade to enjoy and snap a few pictures was a breath of fresh air.

“Now’s the time to do it and get out of the house and enjoy the fact that they put this together for us, explained Lemay.

Looking ahead to next year, regulars are hopeful for a full return to enjoy the sites they're used to, while the committee is also ready to host the community.

“A parade where we can have several 1,000 participants about 600, 700 horses on the parade route and 1000s of people enjoying,” said Wagner.

The Tucson Rodeo is expected to return February 19-27, 2022.