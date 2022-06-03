TUCSON, AZ — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is reaching out to the community to help identify a suspect that smashed through locked doors at a Circle K.
Officers say the Circle K was located at 1909 South Craycroft Road. When the suspect smashed through the door he stole merchandise, a register, and the employee's purse.
The truck was then located down the road and detectives found out it was reportedly stolen out of Benson, Arizona.
TPD says this all happened on April 22, 2022, and the damage was way over $10,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Detectives need your help identifying & locating the pictured suspect. In late April, the suspect used a pickup to smash through the locked doors of a Circle K (1909 S. Craycroft Rd.) Once inside, he stole merchandise, a register & the clerk's purse. pic.twitter.com/Z9Eoz06F5m