TSMC files response to lawsuit alleging discrimination in company's practices

On Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) filed a response to a lawsuit filed late last year regarding alleged discrimination within the company's hiring and promotion practices.

In August 2024, a woman filed a lawsuit against TSMC claiming that the company showed preference for employees of Asian descent.

Since that filing, the amended lawsuit has grown to include nearly 30 plaintiffs alleging other misconduct claims involving prostitution and drug use.

In Thursday's filing, TSMC asked for the lawsuit's details to be sealed, saying that the alleged "tales" have nothing to do with the original complaint of racial discrimination and should not be included.

"Plaintiffs aim to file a 162-page amendment full of lurid, fabricated stories with no relevance to their legal claims and for the purpose of promoting public scandal and defaming TSMC," the company wrote in the filing.

TSMC's filing also says some of the amended complaints against them contain confidential information of employee misconduct produced by an HR employee — violating HR practices and the company's proprietary information and inventions agreement.