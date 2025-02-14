Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TSMC files response to lawsuit alleging discrimination in company's practices

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Taiwan TSMC
Posted

On Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) filed a response to a lawsuit filed late last year regarding alleged discrimination within the company's hiring and promotion practices.

In August 2024, a woman filed a lawsuit against TSMC claiming that the company showed preference for employees of Asian descent.

Since that filing, the amended lawsuit has grown to include nearly 30 plaintiffs alleging other misconduct claims involving prostitution and drug use.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In Thursday's filing, TSMC asked for the lawsuit's details to be sealed, saying that the alleged "tales" have nothing to do with the original complaint of racial discrimination and should not be included.

"Plaintiffs aim to file a 162-page amendment full of lurid, fabricated stories with no relevance to their legal claims and for the purpose of promoting public scandal and defaming TSMC," the company wrote in the filing.

TSMC's filing also says some of the amended complaints against them contain confidential information of employee misconduct produced by an HR employee — violating HR practices and the company's proprietary information and inventions agreement.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen