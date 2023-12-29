Treasures 4 Teachers offers more affordable resources for educators

TEMPE, AZ — With the second half of the 2023-2024 school year just around the corner, educators around the Valley are preparing to head back to the classroom.

According to Treasures 4 Teachers, the average American teacher can spend at least $500 — up to thousands of dollars — out of their own pockets on school supplies.

That means that while teachers are restocking their classrooms for use after winter break, many are looking for ways to save while doing it.

Treasures 4 Teachers (T4T) is a Tempe-based resource and supply store, according to its website. You have to be a member to shop there, but access means you can get free or low-cost supplies.

There is also a T4T Thrift Shop in Tempe that is open to the public with proceeds going to providing supplies for educators.