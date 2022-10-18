Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A one-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix.

On Tuesday, Phoenix firefighters were called to a home near 27th and Glenrosa avenues for reports of a possible drowning.

By the time emergency crews arrived the girl was pulled from the water by family members and CPR was initiated.

Officials say the girl was underwater for an unknown amount of time before she was pulled out.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

An investigation is underway.