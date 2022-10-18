Watch Now
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix

The incident occurred near 27th and Glenrosa avenues
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a Phoenix bathtub at a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 18, 2022
PHOENIX — A one-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix.

On Tuesday, Phoenix firefighters were called to a home near 27th and Glenrosa avenues for reports of a possible drowning.

By the time emergency crews arrived the girl was pulled from the water by family members and CPR was initiated.

Officials say the girl was underwater for an unknown amount of time before she was pulled out.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

An investigation is underway.

