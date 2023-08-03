Tips for parents looking to set technology boundaries for the new school year

In the age of smartphones, social media, and a world on-demand, parents are navigating an uncharted landscape, according to Titania Jordan, the co-author of “Parenting in a Tech World.”

Jordan’s book, which she co-authored with the late Matt McKee, aims to “highlight the struggle that we’re all facing,” she said. “No parent has ever had to raise a kid in the age of smartphones and online gaming and so much, so fast.”

As students head back to school, Jordan offered advice for parents trying to set more technological boundaries for their children. A way to start, Jordan said, is by gradually shutting down digital devices before the school year begins.

“While you may have been more lax with gaming and screen time over the summer, now it's really more important than ever, that your child sleeps the entire night,” Jordan said. “When it's bedtime, it's actually bedtime, it's not time to pretend to go to sleep and then get on TikTok.”

To get into this habit, Jordan suggested utilizing parental control solutions, like built-in screen time controls, that most devices are equipped with.

“Perhaps you want to allow texting until a certain point, but no more TikTok, no more Instagram, et cetera,” Jordan said.

Next, Jordan said, find ways to clean up workspaces by eliminating clutter and distractions.

“Imagine what it would be like to be back in elementary school, middle school, high school and have a smartphone nearby,” Jordan said. “There's no way I'd get anything done. So really setting your child up for success with a clean and organized homework and study space, it will just help them (during) the school year.”

Finding success in setting technological boundaries starts with parents modeling good behavior for their kids, according to Jordan.

“If you're at the dinner table, but you've got your phone, on and up, and you're still, you know, trying to check work, email, and put fires out while you're also having family time, that sends a bad signal, right?” she said.

Just as adults need built-in breaks from social media, Jordan said, it’s equally important to help kids build in the same time away from their phones and social media sites.

“Childhood and adolescence today is unlike any other time in human history. And parents are at a disadvantage because we're trying to figure out how to understand and relate,” Jordan said. “So just know that you need to be a safe place for your kids. And know that even though they want it [social media], they crave it because it feels good, and it it's addictive, it's not necessarily the best thing for them. They need to have downtime, they have to have in real-life time.”