Three-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool Thursday night.

Officials were called to a home in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline after a child was found in the backyard pool.

When firefighters arrived, family was performing CPR on the child.

It is unknown how long the child was in the water.

This is the third water-related incident involving children in the Valley today. Two other children were pulled from Valley pools, though they were taken to hospitals as a precaution.