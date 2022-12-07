Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days

PHOENIX — If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!

The Arizona Lottery says three recent tickets sold in the last two days were winners of at least $50,000 prizes.

The largest prize was sold right here in the Valley. A Triple Twist ticket that hit the more than $335,000 jackpot was sold at a Circle K near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria.

Two tickets for Monday's Powerball drawing were also big winners.

A ticket sold in San Simon, in southeast Arizona, is worth $100,000.

Another ticket sold in Tucson is a $50,000 winner.

Winners can claim their prizes at the Arizona Lottery offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Kingman, or at Sky Harbor Airport.