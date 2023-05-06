Thousands pack downtown during sporting events, festival and Cinco de Mayo

PHOENIX — People thought the Valley gave a lot of attention to the Suns game on Friday, but that's not the only reason crowds of people made their way downtown.

Between Cinco de Mayo, First Friday, Suns and a Diamondbacks game, an officer working traffic downtown said about 60,000 people visited downtown.

"This is a 20-foot big tech flatbed trailer that I bought on Wednesday,” said Jake Billingsley.

On Friday, Billingsley along with his team, were setting up the stage at the corner of 2nd and Roosevelt streets for First Friday.

"I want to be a part of the community. I want to help out. Little by little, we started with the small stage with a DJ on it. We then moved up to a large stage and put a band on it,” added Billingsley.

He's been setting the stage for the monthly event for about six months.

For about six years, Gabe Valencia has enjoyed what he calls the perfect view.

"It's interesting just to see the different people come through here. So, I am happy to hear we get this and more people come to downtown,” said Valencia.

Every First Friday, Valencia and his friend pretend they're in VIP.

"It's awesome. You have front-row seats here to the big game every month. We are right here. The best part is we get to see all of the activities, when we are tired we just go inside to go to sleep,” said Valencia.

Aside from strolling to buy locally made merchandise and getting ready for music, some made their way to check out a couple of the city's sports teams.

Christopher De Herrera and his 7 and 10-year-old boys braved the crowds downtown to enjoy the Diamondbacks game.

"It's a great father/son experience with both of them. They've been asking for a while. I am finally able to take them. It's just a great memory with the sons,” said De Herrera.

The game, for the boys, was their first.

The Cinco de Mayo crowd near the sports venues seemed to be outnumbered with so much going on. But, at least one fan, did his part to recognize the holiday and the Suns.

"I am pumped. I am excited for Cinco de Mayo and to root on the Suns,” said Adamson.

Adamson and his mom were hopeful going into game three.

