Thief takes vehicle modified for toddler with autism

A Valley mother of five was dealt a huge blow after a thief stole her truck with things inside that help her daughter who has autism when it was parked outside her apartment near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Linsey Maldonado is a mom to two boys and three girls all under six years old.

"Three of them go to school. Two of them go to the daycare,” said Maldonado.

The average day starts around 5:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.

"It's a struggle. It is definitely a struggle,” added Maldonado.

What Maldonado considers her biggest blessing, her three-year-old daughter who lives with autism.

The truck Maldonado had until Friday was a lifeline for the family.

"We go about 200 miles a day in the truck to schools and back. Her school alone is just 15 minutes one way,” added Maldonado.

Two weeks ago, after waiting for months, Phoenix firefighters installed a special car seat for Aalyia.

"It wasn't just waiting. It was saving up money for it. I make minimum wage. [Saving] the extra few cents every time you go grocery shopping or that extra loose change went for her car seat,” added Maldonado.

Inside the black 2005 Chevy Tahoe were several sensory-friendly items and things that make Aalyia's rides more comfortable.

"It calms her. It helps her. Like us, we can play with regular toys and stuff like that. With her, the regular toys don't interest her at all,” added Maldonado.

On Friday, Maldonado looked out her front door and noticed someone stealing her Tahoe.

"I was like, oh my God, that's my car,” added Maldonado. “There was no broken glass. So, I don't know how they got into my car. I was scared. I was definitely scared.”

Maldonado says officers took a report and now hopes the public can also be on the lookout.

"It takes us from point A to point B. it keeps my daughter safe with her autism,” added Maldonado.

Maldonado has an online fundraiser set up to help with expenses as she works to find a new vehicle.

