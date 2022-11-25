The Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner at Convention Center

The Thanksgiving tradition resumed this year at the Phoenix Convention Center, the Salvation Army hosted thousands of guests for a sit down Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

"We know there's a lot of people who are struggling right now, and we want to make this an event where anybody can participate everyone is welcome," said Major Tim Smith.

Smith says the goal each year is to create a family type atmosphere.

"We're offering haircuts, we have coloring pages for kids, the football game on in the other room, so we've got all kinds of things for people to really feel like they're part of a family and that they're welcome as a guest into our home here," Smith said.

But Smith said the event would be impossible to put on each year without an army of volunteers.

This year 900 people signed up to serve, either making home deliveries or taking care of the guests at the Convention Center.

It was particularly special for John Cote and Monika Oseka, the pair got engaged two days ago and decided to celebrate by giving back.

"To have people come together and be part of something special, it feels amazing," Oseka said.

John remarking how he popped the big question, fittingly over food.

"It was a question over dessert, let's just put it that way," Cote said. "The ring wasn't in the desert, but it was a question over dessert," he said.

But Cote said today wasn't about them, but instead, serving others.

"Just how much joy it brings other people, and then also you get the gift back yourself as well."

Cruz has been coming to this dinner for the past three years. "It's family. Its all about family here," he said.

"We couldn't get any luckier than this The struggles that we are facing right now, it’s hard right now and everybody here has to appreciate what they [have] done for us. We thank God each and every day for this," Cruz said.

Sisters Sherri Gillett and Julie Reitsch have volunteered at the Convention Center for the past 13 years.

"We've done this for so long it’s just part of what we do every Thanksgiving," Gillett said.

But this is the first year serving without their mom, Pat, who just recently passed away.

"It was such a wonderful legacy she left us, and we have planted those seeds in our own children," Reitsch said. "It’s the joy of serving, so we come away so full, and I love how God invites everyone to the table. We're all equal," she said.

The Salvation Army will host an even larger holiday meal at the Convention Center coming up this Christmas.