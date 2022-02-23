Teen girls in 'horrible' UTV accident in the high country now recovering

PHOENIX — A UTV trip in the high country turned dangerous for two teens with Arizona ties. Their family says it was a horrible accident.

16-year-old Averie Markley and a friend rolled their Razor vehicle in Poquito Valley, Sunday.

The teens were pinned and had to be airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital for their injuries.

ABC15 spoke to Averie's sister outside the hospital.

Natalie Markley, sister of Averie Markley says, “she’s 16, she still has a long life. She needs to live.”

A fun weekend trip turned life-threatening in a matter of seconds. When Averie Markley's life literally turned upside down.

“She and her best friend were in an ATV, and they were going, we think pretty fast,” says Natalie. “They rolled it five or six times. I don’t believe they were wearing their seatbelts very correctly. So, when they rolled, they got just tossed around.”

The two teens were pinned in a remote area north of Poquito Valley, Arizona.

“They’re very lucky because nobody goes down there,” says Natalie. “So, someone was out there. Someone found them, they were screaming, crying.”

Natalie goes on, “they were stuck, they had to use the jaws of life to get the roof of the Razor off.”

Both girls were airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. When Natalie got the call about her sister, Averie, “I tried calling my mom,” Natalie cries. “Nobody answered so I wasn’t aware of how bad it was. We just knew she was pinned underneath the Razor.”

Natalie hopped on the first flight from California. After days in the hospital, Averie has the possibility of losing her arm.

“It’s going to be a tough recovery,” says Natalie. “But I will be here every step of the way.”

Natalie’s message to Razor and UTV enthusiasts:

“Take the safety precautions, wear the seatbelts right, go the speed limit. Just be very careful.”

Averie is expected to undergo more surgeries. She will remain in the hospital for a few months.

The other teen, who was driving, is recovering at home after breaking her leg in two places.

If you would like to help Averie on her road to recovery, an online fund has been set up.