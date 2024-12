PHOENIX — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

Information about a suspect has not been provided by police.

