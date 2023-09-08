Teachers could win $500 for every Arizona Cardinals touchdown

With the first Cardinals game of the regular season this weekend, Salt River Project and the Arizona Cardinals will be kicking off their annual "Touchdowns for Teachers" grant program.

For every touchdown the Cardinals make during a game, home or away, they select two teachers to each receive a $500 check for their classrooms.

"We understand that teachers are spread thin now more than ever before, so any way that we can help them with funding for our classrooms, we want to do that," said SRP's Stephanie Morales.

Last year, Desert Vista High School Physical Education teacher and girls' flag football coach Amanda Goe won a check.

"We're beyond grateful, so thankful for SRP and Touchdowns for Teachers to take the time and bring the attention to education," said Goe. "I hope that other teachers, too, can take this opportunity to have such important equipment for their room."

Last season, 74 teachers won $500 for every touchdown scored by the Cardinals.

In total, the Cardinals scored 37 touchdowns last season, which meant a total of $37,000 in teacher grants.

To be eligible, teachers must instruct in schools within SRP's service territory and impact area.

To learn about your eligibility and how to apply, visit the grant application website.