SVPD locates missing 9-year-old boy

Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 28, 2021
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: Sierra Vista Police say Noah Hood has been found as is safe.

Original story:

A 9-year-old boy was reported as missing Friday morning in Sierra Vista.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, Noah Hood was last seen at his home in the 200 block of North Enrico Avenue, which is located on the northeast side of the town.

Noah is believed to have left his home on foot around 6 a.m., but SVPD says it's possible he is also on a black bicycle.

It is unknown what he is currently wearing.

If you have any information, call 520-803-3551.

