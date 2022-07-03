Supply chain issues impact firework displays around the state

Local firework vendors said they're expecting more customers after cities around the state announced plans to cancel traditional firework displays due to supply chain issues.

"We definitely got a little bit less than we usually do so we have noticed that a little bit," said Zubin Lakdawalla with TNT Fireworks.

According to Lakdawalla, customers are looking to do their own fireworks show from home.

"Phoenix shows are totally cancelled and a lot of the other cities are so some people want to put their own shows on," he said.

For eight years, Lakdawalla has managed the fireworks booth located in the Fry's parking lot near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

"Everything here is safe and sane so it's fun for the whole family," Lakdawalla added.

Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe and other Arizona cities canceled their shows.

Some people said they were worried about finding personal fireworks.

"Honestly, I was a little worried," said Maggie Hahn.

"I saw these stands popping up everywhere so I'm not so worried anymore," she added.

James and Stacey Austin shared that same sentiment.

"Tempe was a lot of fun — we miss it," said James.

"But this is good too," said Stacey.