Sunday's Metallica show in Glendale postponed, lead singer tested positive for COVID

GLENDALE, AZ — Sunday's Metallica show at State Farm Stadium has been postponed after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.

The show has been postponed to September 9. All tickets for the original September 3 show will be honored on September 9.

"We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James," said a statement on the band's Facebook page. "We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

All M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for this weekend have not been impacted, according to the band.