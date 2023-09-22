Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student arrested for having gun at North High School in Phoenix

North High School
Google Maps
North High School
Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 15:36:44-04

PHOENIX — A student has been arrested for allegedly having a gun at North High School in Phoenix.

On Thursday, a school resource officer was contacted by the school's administration who reported an incident on the campus, near 12th Street and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived at the school, they learned a student was contacted by school security. During this time, the student was found to be in possession of a handgun, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

The student, whose age hasn't been disclosed, was arrested and booked into jail for several felony charges from the incident.

Police say at no time was there a specific threat to students or staff on campus.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!