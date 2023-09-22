Student arrested for having gun at North High School in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A student has been arrested for allegedly having a gun at North High School in Phoenix.

On Thursday, a school resource officer was contacted by the school's administration who reported an incident on the campus, near 12th Street and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived at the school, they learned a student was contacted by school security. During this time, the student was found to be in possession of a handgun, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

The student, whose age hasn't been disclosed, was arrested and booked into jail for several felony charges from the incident.

Police say at no time was there a specific threat to students or staff on campus.

An investigation remains ongoing.