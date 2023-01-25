State works to help temporary workers after snafus delay paychecks

PHOENIX — Approximately 230 contract workers, hired by the state through an employment agency, are starting to get paid after missing two paychecks to start the year.

The temporary workers hold a number of positions throughout the Arizona state government. They were previously employed by Knowledge Services. A new company, Acro Services, won the state contract and began supplying workers on January 1. The people who worked for Knowledge Services were kept on. It was those workers who did not receive paychecks.

The Arizona Department of Administration is working to get those people paid, including writing checks by hand. As of Tuesday, approximately 40 of the impacted workers are still waiting for their paychecks. No word yet on what caused the problems in the first place.