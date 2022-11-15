St. Mary’s looking for donations, volunteers

PHOENIX — A Valley food bank said they’re about 8,000 turkeys short of their goal for this year’s holiday distribution.

Organizers attribute some of the increase in need and smaller donations to inflation.

According to the federal government, families in Phoenix are spending about 12% more on goods than this time last year.

"We keep thinking we've seen the peak of this and the next week, more people come,” said Jerry Brown, the food bank’s director of public relations.

According to Brown, the food bank recently helped about 7,000 people in a week.

“People that were on the edge, are over the edge, people that were donating to us and coming as a volunteer are now seen on the other side of the line receiving food,” he said.

St. Mary’s is also looking for more volunteers to help with the increase in demand.

"We've got back to the point where we have volunteers to get the job done but they have to work longer and harder when they're here,” Brown said.

St. Mary’s will hold its 17th annual Super Saturday Turkey Drive this weekend at Albertsons and Safeway stores around the Valley.

The stores will help by matching the first 500 that get donated.

For more information on donating or volunteering, visit stmarysfoodbank.org.

