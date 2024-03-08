SRP removing problematic trees, planting three times as many in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Salt River Project workers have been busy cutting down troublesome trees in the Valley, but they’re making sure to leave a positive mark on the environment, too.

Through the Right Tree, Right Place program, crews remove trees that are growing too close to power lines and “replace” them with three new ones in Phoenix.

SRP says 67 trees threatening power reliability and causing possible safety risks are set to be removed this spring. They will then be planting more than 200 new trees.

A majority of these new trees will be in locations near public transportation, providing shade and reducing the effects of dangerous heat and sun exposure.

The last project SRP worked in Phoenix was in 2018, removing 400 trees and planting 1,400.

Peoria, Avondale, Glendale, Tempe and Scottsdale have also been a part of the SRP program. In total, 1,200 trees have been removed and more than 4,000 have been planted.

Learn more about SRP's pruning work here.

If customers see trees in their area growing too close to overhead power lines, they should call SRP at 602-236-8888. Before digging underground, residents are instructed to call Arizona 811 to locate underground power lines.