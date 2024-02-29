SRP hosting FREE Water Conservation Expo with classes, freebies and discounts

TEMPE, AZ — Want to save water, get freebies, and help the desert environment? This weekend, the Salt River Project (SRP) is hosting a free Water Conservation Expo.

The event will offer classes and education on how residents can save water, including lessons on which plants to buy, what equipment can be installed at home, and more.

There will be items for sale, discounts, and giveaways.

Anyone interested in learning about saving water, and even money, can attend the event on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 8 a.m. to noon at the PERA Training & Conference Center (1 E. Continental Dr., Tempe).

Learn more about the event and what to expect here.

Can't make it to the expo? SRP has a list of classes offered in cities around the Valley, like composting, butterfly gardening, xeriscape, and rainwater harvesting here.

City of Phoenix teams up with ASU students for xeriscape design guide

They also offer general tips on how to save money and water around your home and businesses.

