SRP and the federal government looking for solutions to increase storage

In May of 2024, the Department of Interior announced the approval of $8.5 million for a feasibility study that will provide SRP and other water users additional resources to find solutions for increasing water storage on the Verde River watershed.

Raising Bartlett Dam by 102 feet. This would increase storage capacity by 350,000 acre-feet, providing enough water for roughly one million Arizona households.

Removing excess silt from the dams through mechanical means by sluicing, which moves the sediment downstream.

