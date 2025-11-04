Spirit Airlines announces it will leave Sky Harbor International Airport in January

PHOENIX — Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that it will be leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early next year.

In a statement, Spirit said Phoenix was one of four airports in the U.S. it would stop flying into or out of starting on Jan. 8.

Spirit Airlines leaving Phoenix in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings

This comes less than three months after the budget carrier filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years.

The Florida-based company, which is known for its bright yellow planes and low fares, cited adverse market conditions and weak demand for leisure travel within the U.S. as reasons it was struggling in a quarterly report issued in August.

The airline has had issues recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and said in its November 2024 bankruptcy filing that it had lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020.

