Special homecoming for Chicago Bull during game against Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — Phoenix native Dalen Terry and his Chicago Bulls took on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday. Terry’s sister also got the chance to perform under the lights.

Thousands in the stands kept their eyes on the home team: Phoenix Suns. But, a good amount came solely to watch a 'hometown boy' from the away team return to the place where he was born and raised.

Tip-off Wednesday between the Suns and Bulls marked a homecoming for Terry. The rookie, from Phoenix, who plays for Chicago spoke with ABC15 before the game about his return home.

"It's going to be great. Obviously, my dad's side of the family and my mom's side of the family with everything is going to be so surreal,” said Terry.

Terry played for the University of Arizona as well as Corona del Sol and Hillcrest Prep high schools.

So, playing ball in the Valley as a Suns opponent reminds him of old times.

"It's almost like when I used to play Arizona State, I'd have a lot of fans and also a lot of haters. I used to come to Arizona State. They used to boo me. I used to like it because I am from here, said Terry.

But, Terry was not the only member of the family getting attention Wednesday.

His 6-year-old sister and her friends from the Evolve Dance Studio entertained the crowd before the game.

"It's super cool. It is super cool to dance here,” said Olivia Ragan, Terry’s sister.

"I would have never thought anything like this would happen, so it is definitely going to be one of the biggest and best memories we have. Obviously, when she gets older, I can tell her remember my first game back in Arizona, as a NBA player, you performed,” added Terry.

The two, along with their mom, shared a hug off the court.

"It's so great! They're fourteen years apart. They look identical but have two completely different personalities,” said Fenise Yancy, Terry’s mom.

And, both got the chance to live out their dreams inside the Footprint Center.

"It was perfect, because we have to go over here to support him and go over here to support her. Sometimes, he can't see her because of what he has, so to be able to have this opportunity on the same stage you know, it was good,” added Yancy.

