Space X launch seen across Valley sky Tuesday night

Residents and space enthusiasts enjoy Space X launch Tuesday night
ABC15 viewer Tamara shared the view of the launch from McCormick Ranch. The launch was also seen near San Tan Valley Tuesday.
 Robert shares the view from Scottsdale. Space X launch viewed from Chandler
 Citlali says she and her son where walking out of a store in East Mesa when they came across the launch. Gilbert was also able to get good views.
 Emery also sharing the launch from her home.

ABC15 viewer Tamara shared the view of the launch from McCormick Ranch.Tamara Murphy
The launch was also seen near San Tan Valley Tuesday.Zach Melendez
Robert shares the view from Scottsdale.Robert Zimmermann
Space X launch viewed from ChandlerLeslie Boucher
Citlali says she and her son where walking out of a store in East Mesa when they came across the launch.Citlali Ulibarri
Gilbert was also able to get good views.Brittney Augkhopinee
Emery also sharing the launch from her home.Emery Begay
