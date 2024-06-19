Space X launch seen across Valley sky Tuesday night
Residents and space enthusiasts enjoy Space X launch Tuesday night
ABC15 viewer Tamara shared the view of the launch from McCormick Ranch.Photo by: Tamara Murphy The launch was also seen near San Tan Valley Tuesday.Photo by: Zach Melendez
Robert shares the view from Scottsdale.Photo by: Robert Zimmermann Space X launch viewed from ChandlerPhoto by: Leslie Boucher
Citlali says she and her son where walking out of a store in East Mesa when they came across the launch.Photo by: Citlali Ulibarri Gilbert was also able to get good views.Photo by: Brittney Augkhopinee
Emery also sharing the launch from her home.Photo by: Emery Begay
Robert shares the view from Scottsdale.Photo by: Robert Zimmermann Space X launch viewed from ChandlerPhoto by: Leslie Boucher
Citlali says she and her son where walking out of a store in East Mesa when they came across the launch.Photo by: Citlali Ulibarri Gilbert was also able to get good views.Photo by: Brittney Augkhopinee
Emery also sharing the launch from her home.Photo by: Emery Begay