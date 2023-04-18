Watch Now
Southwest Airlines 'ground stop' lifted, expect lingering flight delays after technical issue

More than 100 flights to/from Phoenix have been delayed
Southwest Airlines
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 12:27:15-04

PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines reportedly requested a "ground stop," and all of the airline's flights were delayed nationwide Tuesday morning. The FAA says the pause has since been lifted, but delays are expected to continue through the morning.

The FAA says Southwest requested the stop this morning just after 7:30 a.m. It was lifted just before 8:15 a.m.

More than 110 flights to or from Sky Harbor Airport have been delayed because of the technical issue, according to Flight Aware.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement in response to the issue:

"Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning’s brief disruption."

