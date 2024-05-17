Phoenix police officers involved in shooting near I-17 and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.

Police say a suspect is in custody and is being taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

Officials say that heavy restrictions are expected and drivers should plan accordingly.

What led up to the shooting is currently unknown.

This marks the 25th media-reported shooting involving authorities in 2024 and the eighth shooting involving Phoenix officers this year.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.