Some travelers start Labor Day weekend with a headache at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Some travelers have had a slow start to their Labor Day weekend plans as many flights have been either canceled or delayed.

"I got delayed when I was home and it pushed back and pushed back so I didn't leave. And then, I got to the counter and they were like, 'You just got delayed another two hours,'" said Charlsie Jackson, who was heading for Las Vegas.

Due to severe weather, Las Vegas was the location with the most impacted flights out of Sky Harbor on Friday as the FAA issued a ground delay, at one point, at Harry Reid International.

"My friend said as soon as she landed a flash flood warning happened in Vegas and it's supposed to rain there now, today and tomorrow. So, we're just going to find things to do inside," said Jackson.

The Valley saw its own round of storms Thursday night. The FAA even issued a ground stop at Sky Harbor for an hour and a half as dust and thunderstorms moved through the Valley.

"That was a big haboob last night; that was pretty bad. I haven't seen that in a while. I haven't seen winds like that in years, actually. It felt like a train was coming through my house," said Tony Felix.

Felix was also headed to Las Vegas — one way or another.

"I'm going to drive. Really, I'm going to drive," said Felix.

Ken Lambert was working in Phoenix all week and is trying to make it back home to Las Vegas.

"I got a notification from Southwest saying the flight was canceled. Then I used the app to rebook, see what other times are available, and it looked like it was a different time available. So, I tried to book that time, but those flights seemed to fill up instantly," said Lambert.

For a full list of delays and cancellations, check Sky Harbor's website.