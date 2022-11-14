Sky Kids help kids with special needs

A Valley nonprofit returned to the skies on Saturday.

Sky Kids is a group that uses planes and flying to help young people with special needs or disabilities gain the confidence they need to succeed.

"We fly about 120 for each event," said Sharon Antonucci, president of Sky Kids.

On Saturday, Sky Kids hosted their 7th event in the Scottsdale area.

About 200 people including volunteer pilots took families into the sky and around the area.

"They all come out here just to help these kids and I think they get as much out of it as these kids do," said Antonucci.

Parents told ABC15 the flights had a big impact on their kids.

"My son loves planes and I'm just so happy he gets to be here," Kathy Rodriguez.

Her son Anzio has autism and was able to fly in one of the planes this weekend.

"It was just a great experience for all of them just to forget they may have a disability and enjoy the plans on their own," she added.