Sky Harbor preparing for an influx of travelers ahead of busy sports week

PHOENIX — As dozens of Eagles and Chiefs fans descended upon Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday afternoon, it felt like a calm before the storm as the airport prepares for a massive influx of passengers over the next week.

“We are anticipating about 180,000 passengers on just the Monday after the Super Bowl,” Sky Harbor Spokesperson Joanna Guzman told ABC15.

To keep up with the demand the airport has already increased the number of customer service staff and TSA officers working.

They’re also expecting somewhere between 5,000-6,000 taxis, Ubers and Lyfts to transport people to and from the airport over the next week.

Football fans say they’re bringing the party with them to the Valley.

“It is going to get rowdy sir,” an Eagles fan told ABC15 before presenting the classic Philadelphia “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” chant.

“Arizona better be ready for Kansas City, I’ll tell you that,” a Chiefs fan said.

But not everyone is in town for the football game. Massachusetts resident Dan Dill packed his bags for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but says he’ll be enjoying some Super Bowl parties too.

“I just have it stamped in my brain, make sure you make it to the 16th hole,” Dill said.

But even with thousands flying in, some are choosing to get away. Eagles fan Ken Mintz is flying from Arizona back to Philidelphia for the game.

“I did it in ‘18 and I’m one of those idiots on Broad Street running around, and I just have got to be there again.”

The airport is suggesting anyone flying out to arrive early, giving themselves about 5 hours if dropping off a rental car. They’re also encouraging folks to take advantage of already available tools.

“You can go on skyharbor.com and reserve your spot in TSA and that will basically decrease your wait time,” Guzman said.

