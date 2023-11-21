Sky Harbor airport workers strike, form picket line on busy Thanksgiving travel day

PHOENIX — If you’re traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for Thanksgiving, you may see changes to some of the food and concessions options as workers strike.

SSP America workers at Sky Harbor walked out Tuesday in protest of “numerous alleged labor law violations,” according to a media release. This is occurring amid some of the busiest travel days of the year, just days before Thanksgiving Day.

The picket line is happening Tuesday morning outside of Terminal 3, but you may see workers in red shirts near gates and around other airport terminals as well.

It's unclear exactly how the strike will impact operations at Sky Harbor, but some businesses may experience staffing issues. The workers involved in the strike are from airport businesses like Dunkin’, Matt’s Big Breakfast, Four Peaks Brewing Co., Pita Jungle, and more.

SSP America reportedly employs hundreds of employees at Sky Harbor alone.

“The Union has filed numerous pending charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against their employer, SSP America,” the media release states.

The allegations include threats to work opportunities, “vermin issues” at the airport, and issues with hiring and promotion practices.