AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the Gaylord Rockies Resort Saturday morning after a report of injuries following a collapse of mechanical equipment in the pool area.

Six people were injured in the collapse, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment. At least one of the victims, a 53-year-old man, was taken to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital with brain injuries.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. Eight firefighters from a nearby Aurora Fire station were already on scene conducting training at the Gaylord property. This allowed a quick response of paramedics and EMTs who went right away to the pool to assist patients, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a news release.

A guest at the resort, Jenn Spykerman, tweeted that her son Trevor narrowly missed getting injured when “The HVAC system came crashing down on guest in the pool area this morning.” There were 50-100 people in the area at the time of the collapse.

Denver7 Jenn Spykerman and her son Trevor talked to Denver7 after the collapse Saturday.



Trevor told Denver7 that he witnessed "stuff" leaking from the pipes before the collapse.

"I see like this stuff leaking from the big metal pipes. And then all of a sudden it comes falling," Trevor said. "My first reaction was to get my stuff and then get outside."

He described the scene as chaotic and very loud.

"When I got out, I had to like run over a bunch of rubble from the roof that came down with it," he said. "It was all of like the metal stuff and like the air conditioning and stuff."

Jenn Spykerman said she is just glad her son is OK.

Six people injured after mechanical equipment collapses in pool at Gaylord Resort in Aurora

"It makes me wonder if I should let him ever go anywhere without me ever again," she said.

Aurora Fire Rescue said Marriott International, the company that owns Gaylord Hotels, will be responsible for investigating the cause of the collapse. On Sunday, the resort released the following statement:

"We are devastated by this traumatic incident. On Saturday, our top priorities were to support emergency responders and render assistance to those directly impacted, and we’re very grateful to the Aurora Fire Department for their swift actions. Moving forward, we are focused on helping our affected guests and associates, and we are working with the appropriate experts to conduct a thorough investigation," the Gaylord Rockies statement read.

The resort opened in 2018 and is located off Tower Road at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard near Denver International Airport.

Aurora city leaders released the following statement Saturday:

“Our hearts go out to all those who were injured today, to their families and to those traumatized by witnessing what occurred. We expect a thorough investigation, and our immediate focus is the well-being of those involved, and we thank our first responders for their quick response and care,” the City of Aurora statement read.