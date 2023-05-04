Signs the homeless are beginning to leave The Zone in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The number of people who live in The Zone, a homeless encampment just west of downtown Phoenix, appears to have declined significantly.

"The only thing I know is they puttin' people in hotels. That's all I know," said Shon Gaudlin.

"I seen it on the news, a judge signed an order that nobody can live in tents no more," said a resident of The Zone who knows his time living there is ending.

Officials with the city's Office of Homeless Solutions say it's doing outreach in the area, offering services to help the homeless get off the streets in advance of May 10th, when the city goes block-by-block cleaning up and moving out people.

Gaudlin says he lives in a tent on what he thinks will be the first street targeted.

If Phoenix is offering to help him, he says he's ready to accept it. "I'm trying to get off the street. I'm trying to get a place to live."

District 1 City Councilwoman Ann O'Brien says her constituents worry there will be a migration of homeless back to the city parks across Phoenix.

"It's a legitimate concern for my constituents, as we clean up The Zone, that not enough people are accepting services, that potentially will move back to Cortez Park where we've had issues in the past," Councilwoman O'Brien said.

At Pierce Park, which is located in Council District 6, the homeless gather during the day. At night they are forced to leave when the park closes.

In November, the city council hired a private security firm to conduct overnight patrols to make sure the parks are cleared after dark. In its next budget, the council will hire 14 park rangers who will conduct overnight patrols of all 180 city parks.

A Superior Court judge has given the city until July 10th to clean up the Zone. Phoenix intends to file an appeal asking for more time.